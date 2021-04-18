New Book Provides an Israeli Survival Guide for the Culture War Against America

Lately, the United States has been blindsided by a highly organized campaign designed to chip away at the Judeo-Christian values that are the building blocks of America. New phenomena like domestic terrorism, a Marxist ideology infiltrating the education system, and socialism are nothing new to the State of Israel. In a new book, author and international terrorism expert, David Rubin reveals how Israel defeated a nearly identical campaign waged against the Jewish State.

Confronting Radicals: What America can Learn from Israel is a must-read for any American looking to make heads and tails of the latest cultural civil war on their soil. More importantly, it reveals how patriotic, God-fearing Americans can emerge from this battle unscathed.

Rubin’s book demonstrates how most people don’t realize that when a country is at war, the physical battlefield is just one of the two fronts. That’s because when countries like Israel win the war on air, land and sea, their enemies will often continue the battle using other dangerous ‘weapons’ such as the media, the educational system, and even local governments. And that’s precisely what happened to Israel. Confronting Radicals provides a unique insight into both the history and tactics of the propaganda war waged against Jerusalem and how Americans, or any God-fearing person, can prepare for it and even defeat it in their country.

David Rubin is a former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, in the region of Samaria, which together with Judea, is known to much of the world as the West Bank. He is the founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund (SICF) dedicated to healing the trauma of child victims of terrorist attacks, as well as rebuilding the biblical heartland of Israel through the children. SICF was established after Rubin and his three-year-old son were wounded in a vicious terrorist attack while driving home from Jerusalem. Rubin vowed to retaliate – not with hatred, nor with anger, but with compassion – to create positive change for Israel and its children.

In Confronting Radicals: What America can Learn from Israel Rubin also breaks down how the Soviet-backed PLO led a highly sophisticated psychological warfare against Israel using a multi-pronged assault that involved the country’s media, academia, as well as its entertainment industry.

Furthermore, Rubin examines US history offering valuable insight into America’s founding fathers. This compels the reader to understand the serious danger in the radicals’ attempts to erase the founders’ legacy by vandalizing and destroying their monuments.

Confronting Radicals shows how even if you live in the countryside with an arsenal that would make a small military jealous, those provisions do not necessarily protect you against the new culture war that is being waged against America. That’s because this war isn’t only targeting American adults. As Rubin’s latest piece demonstrates, it is targeting America’s children too.

Rubin’s book has received warm accolades from leading political commentators.

Former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee said, “Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn from Israel sheds much needed light on the false allure of the socialist revolution that is rising in America. David Rubin calls to action Americans who are willing to fight for their country’s values and to push back against the impending ‘Orwellian’ future where our thoughts, words, and actions are controlled and cancelled.”

Others have voiced similar sentiments. “David Rubin addresses the political and cultural turmoil in America and provides an action plan from Israel to counter the radicals and to restore American exceptionalism. His compelling words from Zion should be heeded!” expressed CBN Middle East Bureau Chief, Chris Mitchell.

In his passionate introduction, Rubin offers a dire warning and hopeful prayer, “A country that abandons its roots and its foundations is bound to eventually collapse. The ancient nation of Israel learned that sad lesson from its two painful exiles and from the struggles of its modern rebirth. Perhaps some valuable lessons from Israel’s successes, as well as its mistakes, can help to slow down and even halt America’s frightening process of societal self-destruction. Hopefully, by learning lessons from history, America’s process of decline can be reversed.”

David Rubin’s new book Confronting Radicals: What America can Learn from Israel is available for sale on Amazon.com.