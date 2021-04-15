Israel – Do You See The Miracle?

The Mizrachi World Movement presents the historic untold story of Israel’s monumental Declaration of Independence.
See prophecy & destiny unfold in this dramatic inspiring short film produced for Israel’s 70th anniversary. This video was written and narrated by Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel, and produced by the Mizrachi World Movement.
Invoking the prophecy of Ezekiel, Rabbi Gimpel said: “As we celebrate seventy years we must remember where we were only 74 years ago and I saw a great open space with dry bones can these bones live only you know.”
“We are celebrating the most legendary comeback story in human history. Can these bones live? Son of man these bones are the whole house of Israel. They say our bones are dried up and our hope is gone. Thus says the Lord Hashem I’m going to open your graves and lift you out of your graves my people and bring you to the land of Israel.”