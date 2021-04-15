Tourism Minister Farkash Hacohen: “Come visit, a safe and healthy country”

People wearing face masks for fear of the coronavirus at the Ben Gurion International Airport on March 10, 2020, as People are cancelling trips due to the fear of the coronavirus. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Jerusalem, Israel – Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein have agreed on a framework for the opening of Israel to vaccinated groups of foreign tourists. Starting on 23 May 2021, Israel will open its gates to foreign nationals after more than a year. In the first stage, groups will be allowed in under guidelines to be published by the Ministries.

The agreements were reached following the work of the task force set up by the ministries, including Head of Public Health Dr. Sharon Alroey-Preis, and COVID national director Prof. Nachman Ash, as well as professionals from the Ministry of Tourism.

According to the outline, a limited number of groups will start to arrive on 23 May. The number will be increased based on the health situation and progress of the program. Individual travelers will be allowed into Israel in the second stage, with health considerations determining the timeline.

All visitors will be required to undergo a PCR test before boarding the flight to Israel, and a serological test to prove their vaccination upon arrival at Ben-Gurion International Airport. Meanwhile, discussions will continue with various countries to reach agreements for vaccine-certificate validation, so as to cancel the need for the serological test.

A detailed outline will be released in the coming days.

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein: “Israel is the first vaccinated country, and the citizens of Israel are the first to enjoy this result. After opening the economy, it is time to allow tourism in a careful and calculated manner. Opening the tourism is important for one of the fields most hurt during the COVID year. We will continue to look at easing regulations in accordance to the health situation.”

Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen: “I am pleased to give this important first step to the tourism industry. It is time that Israel’s unique advantage as a safe and healthy country start to assist it in recovering from the economic crisis, and not only serve other countries’ economies. Only opening the skies for international tourism will truly revive the tourism industry, including restaurants, hotels, sites, tour guides, busses and others looking to work and provide for their families. I will continue to work for the full opening of tourism to Israel, which will greatly assist the Israeli economy and create workplaces for many Israelis.”

SWEEPSTAKES TO WIN TICKETS

This announcement comes just in time for a new raffle hosted by Israel365! The Israel-based organization is offering 2 free round-trip tickets to Holy Land to the raffle’s winner. For just $50, you can buy ten raffle tickets!

Now’s your chance to visit Jerusalem, feel the sands of the Ashdod beach on your feet, hike the lush Golan Heights and take a wade in the Sea of Galilee for the first time since the covid crisis. Don’t miss this opportunity to visit Israel!

Seize this incredible opportunity. Enter to win your raffle tickets Today!