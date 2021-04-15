WATCH: What Americans can learn from Israel on her 73rd birthday

A new book was published this week in time for the State of Israel’s 73rd birthday, ‘Confronting Radicals: What America can learn from Israel.’ In it, author David Rubin goes through many of the successes and struggles the Jewish state experienced and offers an action plan for the United States.

David Rubin sat down with Israel365 News editor Rabbi Tuly Weisz this week and shared many of his key insights.

David Rubin has been called “The Trusted Voice of Israel” and appears as a frequent commentator on Fox News and other TV and radio networks. A former mayor of Shiloh, Israel and founder of the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, Rubin has written seven books including The Islamic Tsunami, Peace for Peace, and Trump and the Jews.

Book Cover

In his latest book, ‘Confronting Radicals: What America can learn from Israel,’ Rubin warns that there is a radical plan to change the USA from a nation of traditional values – God, family, and hard work – to a dangerous neo-Marxist, gender and ethnically confused reality that sees the land of the free as an evil force in the world.

Rubin’s new book has received warm accolades from leading commentators, including former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee who said, “Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn from Israel sheds much-needed light on the false allure of the socialist revolution that is rising in America. David Rubin calls to action Americans who are willing to fight for their country’s values and to push back against the impending ‘Orwellian’ future where our thoughts, words, and actions are controlled and canceled.”

Click here to get your copy of “Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn from Israel” is available on Amazon.