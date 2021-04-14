IDF Chief on Memorial Day: We are the generation that was prophesied by Jeremiah

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks during the ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.

As the nation of Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day on Wednesday, the IDF’s chief of staff, General Aviv Kokhavi, delivered a speech to the people of Israel at a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. His address focused on the Biblical roots of the country and how it relates to the warriors defending it today.

“The journey of the nation of Israel back to their land is unprecedented – a type of miracle – a journey of faith that was paid for in blood,” Kokhavi said.

“This journey wasn’t only the exodus from Egypt, but the exodus of the east and west of a nation who woke up and began to walk – elders and youngsters, fathers and mothers and I’d like to discuss three of them.”

Rachel the Matriarch

The first mother that the chief of staff spoke about was the Biblical character, Rachel. “Rachel the matriarch, never merited to live in her land and understood what it was to be a stranger who doesn’t belong” Kokhavi recalled.

Referring to several passages in the Book of Ezekiel, he added that Rachel: “managed to arrive in Israel but didn’t succeed in living there. And when her sons were forced to leave the land, they arrived at her grave A cry is heard in Rama Rachel weeping for her children.”

Thus said Hashem: A cry is heard in Rama— Wailing, bitter weeping— Rachel weeping for her children. She refuses to be comforted For her children, who are gone. (Jeremiah 31:14)

“That is what’s written. And when her call was heard, the prophet promised: Restrain your voice from weeping”

Thus said Hashem: Restrain your voice from weeping, Your eyes from shedding tears; For there is a reward for your labor —declares Hashem: They shall return from the enemy’s land. (Jeremiah 31:15)

“The sons will return to their land.”

And there is hope for your future —declares Hashem: Your children shall return to their country. (Jeremiah 31:16)

Unsecure, defenseless, persecuted and killed

“Most of the life of the nation of Israel lived outside of their land was insecure, defenseless and time and time again was persecuted and killed,” Kokhavi said.

“Zionism fundamentally changed that situation. Determined leadership despite a wide array of hardships was absorbed by many people who translated into waves of Aliyah that became a large nation and into the state of Israel.”

Kokhavi revealed to the millions of Israelis watching his address that the nation of Israel in 2021 was precisely what the prophet Ezekiel was talking about saying: “We are the generations of sons that returned to their borders. We are back. This time for good.”

“But our journey was and will be a challenge” he added.

A full army

Later in his speech, Kokhavi vowed to IDF soldiers and their parents to only deploy them to “worthwhile missions.”

He then recalled the fallen soldiers who “defended our land” saying that: “we are continuing in their footsteps”.

Praising those IDF soldiers who are still with, the chief of staff reminded the viewers that “behind every day that passes by safely, stands a full army.”

“Who gathers intelligence, protects, prevents infiltrations or shootings, conquers attacks, stops enemies and foils illicit arms shipments and terrorism. Even those who are bogged down in protective operations don’t realize how big their accomplishments are.

Again quoting Jeremiah 31:15, Kokhavi promised those troops: “there is a reward for your labor.”

