Egyptian City from time of Othniel unearthed

An ancient ‘lost city’ has just been unveiled in Egypt.

Dating back to the Golden Age of Egypt, the ancient metropolis which is located near Luxor, dates back to 1391 BCE, which was the approximate beginning of the Judges period in Israel. The first judge was Othniel.

“Because it was lost, no one really believed that the city could exist here” explained Egyptologist Zahi Hawass. The city featured three main districts – one for the storage of meat, one for making sandals and clothing, and one for precious stones for making necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry.

“The most important thing are the statuettes of queen Tiye the wife of the Aminhotep the 3rd” Hawass added.

He expects to find evidence of Tutankhamun in the west side of the city calling it the “beginning of the discovery.”