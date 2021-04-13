Cruz warns: ‘Americans will die’ because of Biden’s decision to fund ‘Palestinians’

Paramedics and police at the scene of a suicide bombing killing 19 and injuring 74 on a bus in Jerusalem, June 18, 2002. (Photo: Flash90)

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on Tuesday that Biden’s decision to renew funding to the Palestinian Authority will result in the deaths of both Israelis and Americans.

The outspoken senator blasted the Biden administration’s decision to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars to Palestinians while being interviewed by Joel Pollak on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday.

Last week, Biden announced that he would fund $250 million to ‘Palestinians’, despite the Taylor Force Act — a law which prevents American taxpayer dollars from backing the Palestinian Authority (PA) while it pays salaries to terrorists with blood on their hands. The stipends also go to the terrorist’s families.

“In 2019, the Palestinian Authority expressed its intention to spend $342.6 million on rewards for terrorists and their families. We’re not talking about a few dollars here and there. … And now, with Joe Biden’s decision, a significant chunk of that $342 million is going to have come from you and me” Cruz said.

“We’re sending American taxpayer funds to [the Palestinian Authority] so they can fund terrorists,” he added, “and as a result of Joe Biden’s decision, Americans will die. Israelis will die. This money that Joe Biden is sending to terrorists will be used to commit more acts of terrorism, to incentivize terrorists, to murder women, to murder children.”

Cruz continued saying: “Joe Biden decided that funding terrorists who kill Americans apparently is a good idea.”

