Pastor who kicked Canadian police out of his Church speaks out

Last week on Easter, Israel365 News reported on a video that went viral of Pastor Artur Pawlowski of the Cave of Adullam Church in Alberta, Canada, booting Canadian health inspectors from his house of worship. Now, Pastor Pawlowski spoke out for the first time to Fox News following the incident saying that growing up in communist Poland “behind the iron curtain under the boot of the Soviets.”
Recalling those dark days, the pastor recalled that the government forces could “break into your house (at) five in the morning. They could beat you up, torture, they could arrest you for no matter what reason they would come up with.”
Recalling the communist tactics, Pawlowski recalled that there was “a famous saying in Poland when i was growing up by the police – give me a man and we will find something on that man. So it was like a black, you know flashback when those police officers showed up at my church. Everything kind of came back to life from my childhood and the only thing I could do is to fend off the wolves as a shepherd. And i used my voice to get rid of them encroaching on our rights during the most holy days – during the Passover celebration.”
The Polish pastor added: “the audacity of those people coming it – was a shocking thing. I was a little bit shaken but I did what every shepherd right now on the planet earth should be doing fend off the wolves.”
Continuing with his animal metaphors, Pawlowski added: “we as lions should never bow before the hyenas and that’s what they are right now.”