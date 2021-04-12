Pastor who kicked Canadian police out of his Church speaks out

Recalling those dark days, the pastor recalled that the government forces could “break into your house (at) five in the morning. They could beat you up, torture, they could arrest you for no matter what reason they would come up with.”

Recalling the communist tactics, Pawlowski recalled that there was “a famous saying in Poland when i was growing up by the police – give me a man and we will find something on that man. So it was like a black, you know flashback when those police officers showed up at my church. Everything kind of came back to life from my childhood and the only thing I could do is to fend off the wolves as a shepherd. And i used my voice to get rid of them encroaching on our rights during the most holy days – during the Passover celebration.”