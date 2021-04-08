Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz stands with Holocaust Survivors during the Commemoration Day’s Siren

Every year in Israel on the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, the nation commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day. This year, Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz stood in solidarity with Holocaust survivors when the annual minute-long siren sounded off.

Rabbi Weisz brought flowers to Ms. Biton, a Holocaust survivor who is living in poor conditions without the ability to interact with her own family. He also mentioned that 900 survivors died of corona in Israel in the past year.

But the rabbi also came with a message of hope saying that we “not only have to commemorate those who died, we have to comfort those who are living, in any way that we can.”

Using Ms. Biton as an example, Rabbi Tuly explained: “as her health is failing, her needs are increasing.” The rabbi then cited the Book of Isaiah to bring his point home:

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God. (Isaiah 40:1)

Rabbi Weisz then highlighted the work that the Israel365 organization provides Holocaust survivors with physical therapy allowing them to live out their final years as healthy as possible.

As a descendant of survivors, Rabbi Tuly thanked those who donated to the Israel365 Holocaust Fund and reached out to those who still have not yet had the opportunity to donate.