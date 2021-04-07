Antisemitism on Spirit Airlines? Visibly Jewish couple booted off Plane because kids weren’t wearing Mask

A visibly Jewish family of four was asked to disembark a Spirit Airlines flight by a flight attendant who cited a mask violation last week.

The New Jersey family, whose father wore a yarmulke asked the flight attendant why he was being asked to depart from his flight in Orlando. Her response was that their child, a two-year-old, wasn’t wearing a mask even though the requirement for masks is two and under.

When the passengers pointed that out to the staff member, the flight attendant proceeded with a vague explanation about how it wasn’t her decision and even threatened to call the police.

Ironically, after the entire plane was asked to disembark, it was that very flight attendant who was taken off the flight while the family stayed on. The father replied: “Baruch Hashem” (Praise God).