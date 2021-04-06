Rabbi Kaduri’s 40 Year Prophecy: Crisis in Governments Around the World indicates Messiah’s Arrival

Netanyahu supporters demonstrate outside the District Court in Jerusalem, as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to his trial at the District Court. PM Netanyahu is on trial on criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. April 05, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

A cryptic message given over by a renowned Kabbalist has taken on powerful import as it becomes apparent that it was a truly prophetic message about the conditions before the final redemption.

Rabbi Kaduri: “Elections But No Government”

When Rabbi Eliyahu Merav was a young man, he began to search for his path to serve God. This search led him to the court of Rabbi Yitzchak Kaduri, a rabbi and Kabbalist from Baghdad noted for his utter devotion. Rabbi Kaduri was a highly respected Torah scholar but as a noted kabbalist, he was much sought after for amulets and blessings. He earned a reputation for prescience after predicting the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami two weeks before it struck.

Rabbi Kaduri was known for his reticence and reserve, rarely speaking for more than a few words at a time unless it was a Torah lesson.

“Rabbi Kaduri spoke very little so it was very important to understand precisely what he intended,” Rabbi Merav told Israel 365 News. “One day, he was taking questions and someone asked when the Moshiach (Messiah) would arrive and whether there were signs the would precede his arrival. The rabbi answered, ‘When there will be elections but there will not be a government.”

Rabbi Merav noted that at the time, this statement was very confusing.

“It seemed contradictory,” Rabbi Merav said. “How could there be elections but no government? If there are elections, there will be a government. That is simply the way things work. No one understood him at the time but this is really how it is with prophecy; you don’t understand it until it happens.”

“As strange as things are, I realized that it was precisely the situation that Rabbi Kaduri described 40 years ago,” Rabbi Merav said, noting that Israelis have just gone to the ballots for the fourth election in less than two years. “When a tzaddik (holy man) speaks, he is not referring to a single event or something that impacts one or only a few people. Rabbi Kaduri was predicting events that would impact all of Israel and, in fact, the entire world.”

“When Rav Kaduri said that there would be elections and no government, it sounded strange but it sounded reasonable that after a round of elections, no coalition would be formed. But what is happening is exactly what he said; there were elections and more than two years later, there is no government at all. Could anyone have imagined one election after another without a government?”

True Prophecy

Rabbi Merav emphasized that such is the experience of prophecy; at the time of the prophecy, when it is given in ruach hakodesh (holy spirit or divine inspiration), the message seems unlikely, but when it actually comes to fruition, it manifests in a totally unexpected manner.

“Rabbi Kaduri was holy to a degree the average man cannot understand, Rabbi Merav stated. “So it was impossible to entirely understand him at the time he spoke. It is also due to his holy influence that I was able to remember this single utterance after 40 years had passed.”

Rabbi Merav noted that many governments around the world are undergoing crises in leadership: a coup in Mynamar, Israel still not having a stable government, a recent coup leading to the house arrest of a Jordanian prince, and the lack of faith in the US elections, just to name a few.

“The question to Rabbi Kaduri was about Moshiach (Messiah) which will include the entire world, all of humanity. So the answer regarding the crisis in government was also universal, pertaining to all of humanity. This is also the message of the coronavirus which has affected all of humanity.”

“How did we come to such a condition,” Rabbi Mereav asked, “The primary goal of every politician is to stay in power. It goes against their nature to want to campaign a second time. What is happening now in Israeli politics is not only unprecedented, it is counter-intuitive.”

“There is polarization with no solution in sight, not just in Israel but in so many places around the world. Everyone hates everyone. There is no reason or logic to what is happening.”

Time of Change

Rabbi Merav emphasized that times of limbo when the government is in balance are times when great change is possible.

“This is called in Jewish tradition Et Ratzon (time of will) when men can change directions in order to follow Hashem more closely. This is a time of repentance, each man in his own way. Repentance doesn’t mean suddenly becoming ‘religious’. If it means smoking19 cigarettes a day instead of 20, or giving one dollar of charity a day, or something enormous like refraining from speaking ill of your fellow man, each step towards Hashem brings the redemption closer, for the individual and for the entire world. It comes from the soul, each man in his own way.”

After his time with Rabbi Kaduri, Rabbi Merav continued in his service, taking great inspiration from the teachings of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, an 18th-century Hasidic master who emphasized faith and meditation. Rabbi Kaduri passed away in 2006 at the age of 108, leaving Rabbi Merav to ponder the meaning of his cryptic message. For forty years, politics in Israel ran its natural course.