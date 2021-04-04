ZAKA appoints retired IDF General to lead them Forward

International humanitarian aid organization ZAKA is pleased to announce that the organization’s rabbis, district commanders, and management have received the approved hiring the Tor Proactive Solutions Ltd consulting experts. Headed by (retired general) Zohar Dvir, he and the Tor team will serve as a specialized project manager and professional consultant to ZAKA.

Dvir is the CEO of Tor, which operates in the international arena in the fields of security, intelligence, law enforcement, and crisis management. The company advises and implements multi-layered reforms in a wide array of organizations. In the IDF, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commander of the Israel Defense Forces, Commander of the Northern District and Commander of the Golani Regiment,. For many years Dvir became familiar with the sacred work of the ZAKA organization and its extensive activities within its various positions.

Immediately following Passover, cooperative meetings will be held between the commanders and field personnel.

A blessing of success was sent to the retired general on behalf of all ZAKA volunteers in Israel and around the world.