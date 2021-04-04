Educational video charts history of anti-Semitism for use on college campuses

The Academic Engagement Network (AEN) announces a new video, “Antisemitism in Our Midst,” which charts the history of anti-Semitism, from its ancient origins to its contemporary manifestations.

The video was created as part of the Antisemitism Education Initiative at the University of California, Berkeley, which brings together campus stakeholders to inform about, discuss and develop the resources to respond to anti-Semitism. AEN is supporting the Antisemitism Education Initiative with a multi-year grant.

AEN executive director Miriam F. Elman notes the video’s potential to reach new audiences. “With heightened anxiety about anti-Semitism around the country and the disturbing trend of rising anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses, this educational resource couldn’t be better timed,” she says. “We are certain that university leaders, and especially diversity officials and staff, will find the film incredibly helpful in their efforts to promote the values of tolerance, inclusion and respect for Jewish and all students on their campuses.”