Biden removes Trump’s Sanctions on ICC Court, Enabling Prosecution of Israel

US President Joe Biden removed sanctions on Friday that former President Donald Trump placed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) reports France 24. The sanctions were among the previous administration’s more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials.

Pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC blasted the move warning that it could have damaging affects on Israel who is the target of an investigation by the Hague for war crimes. In a tweet on Friday, AIPAC wrote: “We are disappointed the administration is revoking sanctions on the International Criminal Court officials who are pursuing a baseless and discriminatory attack on the Jewish state. We agree with the administration’s position that the Court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the U.S. and Israel.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in in a statement that Washington still steadfastly disagreed with certain actions taken by the court, who is located in The Hague in the Holland and are responsible with handling war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. The United States is not a member country of the court.

“We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed” through diplomacy “rather than through the imposition of sanctions”, Blinken stated.

The sanctions removal was the most recent signal that the Biden White House is intent on appeasing international institutions. This lies in sharp contrast to the Trump administration who unapologetically removed the United States from several international institutions and accords while harshly criticizing them, including the Hague, calling them flawed and working against American interests.

