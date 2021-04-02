Pro-Family/Pro-Jewish Party Puts Support Behind Netanyahu by Fulfilling Prophecy

The Noam Party, which has drawn quite a bit of fire for its pro-family/anti-LGBT platform, announced on Thursday that it will support Prime Minister Netanyahu to form the next government while presenting its list of demands. The party only won a single seat in the Knesset, but with no side winning any clear majority, that one seat wields an outsized influence. As part of the Religious Zionist alliance formed with Otzma Yehudit and Bezalel Smotrich’s National Union, the alliance garnered a total of six seats, this influence is essential if Netanyahu hopes to garner the 61 necessary seats for a majority coalition.

“This Monday, we will recommend to the president, together with the Religious Zionist Party List, that the task of forming a government be entrusted to Benjamin Netanyahu,” the party said in a statement.

During coalition talks, the statement continued, the party would demand a government decision obligating all state institutions to act in accordance with Israel’s Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People.

To that end, the party would demand the establishment of a new government directorate, called “Magen Ha’am” (“Shield of the Nation”), that would be tasked with “detecting and neutralizing foreign influences” on the state. The proposed directorate would be similar to the National Housing Directorate, the implementation arm of the ministerial committee on planning, construction, land and housing, aka the Housing Cabinet, according to the statement.

The party became the target for left-wing ire last year when they released a video presenting their anti-homosexuality platform under the slogan, “”An entire country is going through conversion therapy. The time has come to stop it.”

In the video, a mother, father, and son drive to vote on election day, as the car radio announces that the Western Wall will be closed to visitors due to a gay pride parade that will take place there. The mother writes on her voting slip: “Let my son marry a woman,” while the father writes, “Let my grandson be Jewish.”

“Noam: A Normal People in Our Own Land,” the video concludes. The video was removed by YouTube for violating its terms of use. As the family members walk up to the building containing the voting booth, they are bombarded by a group of demonstrators holding signs such as “Children don’t need a mother” and “Everyone can be a Jew.”

Walking into the voting booth room, the family continues to be hit with LGBT and Reform imagery until they reach the booth itself.

In addition, the party would work to “restore the country’s Jewish character,” by stopping government projects running on Shabbat, ensuring that conversion remained under the sole authority of the Chief Rabbinate and more, said the statement.

Furthermore, the party will demand the amendment of Government Resolution 2331, which requires state institutions to adhere to United Nations Resolution 1325, “and will work for a government decision that obliges the defense establishment to restore victory as a central IDF value, in command training and with regard to military and manpower considerations.”

Resolution 1325, passed in October 2000, calls on U.N. member states to “ensure increased representation of women at all decision-making levels in national, regional and international institutions and mechanisms for the prevention, management, and resolution of conflict.”

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin is scheduled to meet on Monday with every faction elected to the Knesset, after which he will entrust the task of forming a government to one of the representatives.

In addition to these demands, Noam presented a list of demands that would limit foreign influences on Israel:

This particular agenda is remarkable for echoing Biblical prophecy:

As I see them from the mountain tops, Gaze on them from the heights, There is a people that dwells apart, Not reckoned among the nations, Numbers 23:9 Thus said Hashem: Let no alien, uncircumcised in spirit and flesh, enter My Sanctuary—no alien whatsoever among the people of Yisrael. Ezekiel 44:9

