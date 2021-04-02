Apr 02, 2021
POLL: 63% of US Jews Experienced Anti-Semitism

Apr 2, 2021

In an upsetting new poll put out by the Anti-Defamation League, approximately 63% of Jewish Americans have either experienced or directly witnessed some form of Anti-Semitic incident in the last five years-an increase from 54% in the 2020 survey. Nine percent of American Jews indicated in the survey they had been physically attacked in the last five years because they are Jewish.

