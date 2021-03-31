Mar 31, 2021
Palm Sunday in Israel: Christian Arabs Proudly wave Israeli Flags

Mar 31, 2021

As Jews in Israel celebrate Passover, every year the Christian Arab band of Nazareth marches through the streets of the birthplace of Jesus on Palm Sunday in an annual ceremony marking the holiday. Sometimes, the procession marches through Jerusalem as well.
These Chrisitan Arabs bravely stare down the anti-Israel Islamists in their city by proudly donning and waving the Israeli flag which features a Star of David.
Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter which commemorates Jesus’ pilgrimage to Jerusalem. In the holy land, it is celebrated by Israel’s 140,000 Christians with thousands taking part in the march.

