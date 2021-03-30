For the First Time Since Pandemic: Joyous Musical Pesach Prayer Service Held at Base of Temple Mount

For over one year, public prayer gatherings have been prohibited due to health ministry restrictions. Pesach, normally celebrated with joyous music and dancing in the spirit of the Temple, opened up the floodgates as Israelis began to emerge from their homes. On Tuesday morning, the Hallel Service that is part of the special prayers offered on the intermediary days of Passover was accompanied by song and dance at the southern wall of the Temple Mount.

On Wednesday there will be a prayer of thanksgiving at the Cave of the Patriarchs, and on Thursday there will be a gathering at the Abuhav Synagogue in Tzfat’s Old City.