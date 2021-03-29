These new Nike shoes are called ‘Satan Shoes’, featuring a pentagram and Human Blood inside them

Nike denied its involvement in the launch of rapper Lil Nas X’s “Satan shoes.” This footwear contains a drop of human blood inside them reports the Guardian.

The rapper collaborated with streetwear label MSCHF to manufacture the sneakers. They are modified Nike Air Max 97s featuring a pendant of a pentagram as well as a reference to the New Testament verse, Luke 10:18 – “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven”.

The sneakers are related to his song and video, Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which features the singer gyrating in the devil’s lap.

Israel365 News reported the last time MSCHF released Biblically themed shoes – their signature Jesus Shoes – which contained water from the Jordan River.

The footwear was available for sale on Monday and is limited to 666 pairs. The price tag is $1,018 and contains: “60cc ink and one drop of human blood.”

In a statement to NYT, Nike said that they were not at all involved in the project.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” the footwear company said. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The sneakers caused an uproar on social media.

Referring to Lil Nas X’s hit single, basketball player Nick Young wrote: “My kids will never play Old Town Road again.”

My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) tweeted: “This is outrageous, disgusting, and perverted and on #PalmSunday no less.

“Somehow [Lil Nas X] thinks that Satanic worship should be mainstream and normal. I don’t think there have been better candidates to cancel than Lil Nas X and these shoes.”

Noem added: “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is not only OK, it’s ‘exclusive’. But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s “exclusive.” But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

Lil Nas X replied tweeting: “You are a whole governor and you [are] on here tweeting about some damn shoes. Do your job!”

Lil Nas X, who is gay later tweeted: “I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because I was gay. So I hope u are mad, stay mad [and] feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021