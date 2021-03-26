Mar 26, 2021
Israeli Cargo Ship Hit By Iranian Missile

by | Mar 26, 2021 | Terror Watch

Do not rejoice over me, O my enemy! Though I have fallen, I rise again; Though I sit in darkness, Hashem is my light. Micah 7:8 (The Israel BibleTM)

Israeli Cargo vessel hit by Iranian missile (Photo via Twitter @Francesco)

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that an Israeli-owned container ship was in the Arabian Sea, sailing from Tanzania to India, when it was hit by a small missile. No injuries were reported but the vessel sustained minor damage. The ship was identified as the LORI, which is owned by Israeli businessman Udi Angel and registered in Liberia. The ship is continuing on to its destination where it will undergo repairs.

