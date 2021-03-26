Israeli Cargo Ship Hit By Iranian Missile

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that an Israeli-owned container ship was in the Arabian Sea, sailing from Tanzania to India, when it was hit by a small missile. No injuries were reported but the vessel sustained minor damage. The ship was identified as the LORI, which is owned by Israeli businessman Udi Angel and registered in Liberia. The ship is continuing on to its destination where it will undergo repairs.
The route taken by the Israeli ship #lori immediately after being attacked. There are no casualties or injuries, the ship continued its journey towards India pic.twitter.com/6MdN6hN02f
— Francesco (@FrankCalcagno) March 25, 2021