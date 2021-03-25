An oversized Ship is stuck in the Suez Canal blocking it for days: Is it a Passover sign?

The holiday of Passover, which begins on Saturday, celebrates among other things, the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt via the Red Sea. Now, another rare, unprecedented phenomenon is taking place in that precise location.

A massive container ship that turned sideways has been wedged in the Suez Canal since Tuesday. It’s blocking all traffic northbound and southbound and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

The ‘Evergreen’ ship, is singlehandedly blocking all sea traffic in one of the world’s most vital trade routes. A crew of tugboats has been trying effortlessly to drag the ship back into deeper waters as a digger attempts to release its bow from the banks. The ship is operated by a Taiwanese company but flies with a flag of Panama.

The Suez Canal is responsible for 12% of the world’s commercial sea traffic enabling a shortcut for freight to go from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea without having to circumvent Africa. The reason for the accident appears to be engine failure and “loss of control.”

The 200,000-ton ship is the largest to ever go through the canal. Hundreds of freight ships are being held up by the Evergreen.