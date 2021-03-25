News Release: New eBook About Passover & Zionism Offered for Free from Herut

INSPIRATIONAL FREE PASSOVER EBOOK NOW AVAILABLE

A leading American Zionist organization has developed an inspirational anthology for Passover reading that is offered for free upon request. The collection includes classic, hard-to-find essays by the founding fathers of Zionism, including Ze’ev Jabotinsky and others. The 20 page PDF booklet also contains recent articles that are included with the intention of increasing the understanding of the Seder and the overall holiday in these last days before Passover begins.

“This Passover booklet is titled “M’Avdut L’Herut, From Slavery to Freedom.” We created it originally in 2020 and the positive response was overwhelming. So now we have produced this new expanded version for 2021,” explains Karma Feinstein Cohen, the Executive Director of Herut North America. “Our fervent hope is that through this unique compilation, readers will gain new insights into Passover from classical Zionist thinkers of previous generations.”

This collection of essays and thoughts about Passover can be used to compliment the use of a Haggadah during the Seder meal or read at other times during the holiday.

“Zionist education is Herut’s main mission, and has been since our inception, and that was one reason for the creation of this Passover anthology,” said Herut North America’s National Director Moshe Phillips. “Our hope is that these articles will provide a fresh, Zionist perspective on this amazing holiday and allow readers to explore holidays themes that they may be unfamiliar with even though they may be celebrating without family and friends for the second year in a row.”

To download your free copy of “M’Avdut L’Herut; From Slavery to Freedom” as a printable PDF please visit https://herutna.org/ pesach-2021

Herut is an international movement for Zionist pride and education and is dedicated to the ideals of pre-World War Two Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky. More about Herut can be found at www.HerutNA.org