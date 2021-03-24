After getting into the Knesset, his Wife entered the Temple Mount to Thank God

Head of the Otzma Yehudit party (Jewish Strength) Itamar Ben Gvir was voted into the Knesset on Tuesday following numerous previous failed attempts. Ben Gvir, considered to be among the most right-wing activists in Israel, told Israel365 News in 2019 that he supports building the Third Temple.

After Ben Gvir finally got in, his wife Ayala expressed her gratitude by making a pilgrimage to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem to thank God.

בדרך להר הבית להודות לקב”ה.

You can send names to the prayer. צילמה באחת העליות: Ofira Levy המהממת. Posted by ‎אילה בן גביר‎ on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Ayala also asked on her Facebook page if anyone wanted to send names for her to pray for to which many did in the comments.