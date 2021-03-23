Rebuilding a Jewish Community Wiped out by Arab Arson

The two hail from the village of Mevo Modiin which was established by Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach’s followers to provide their rabbi with a base to promote his love of Torah.

But in 2019, the village was burned to the ground by a brush fire that was ignited by Arab terrorists. The Israel365 organization has undertaken massive efforts to provide relief to Mevo Modiin’s refugees.

Now, Fruman and Gollum recall the history of this special place as they struggle to rebuild from the ashes of this devastating attack.