Ahead of Israel’s elections, Netanyahu writes letter to God asking for Victory

As Israel enters its fourth round of elections in just two years on Tuesday, different candidates appealed to their constituency hoping for success when the final results will be announced later this week.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is vying for reelection, took time off from his campaign trail to pay a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem with his wife, Sarah.

There, the two penned notes, each with their own prayer to God. However, both asked that Netanyahu come out of this election victoriously.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s note included appreciation for Israel emerging from the corona-crisis and for the recovery of Sarah, who was recently hospitalized. The note read as follows:

Thank you Creator of the World for helping (Israel) overcome the corona I thank you for healing my beloved wife Sarah. I pray for an election victory for the sake of the State of Israel and for its economy. I vow to continue acting on behalf of all Israeli citizens

Earlier this week, Netanyahu said that asserting sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria was still on the table. But he wasn't the only politician appealing to God for success. Right-wing head of the Otzma Yehudi party itamar Ben Gvir stopped by the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron to pray for his election success. On a Facebook post accompanying the image, Ben Gvir wrote: "I arrived this morning at the Cave of the Patriarchs to pray with the Holy Fathers for the success of the people of Israel and for the victory of the right."