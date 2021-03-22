Watch out Facebook: Trump to Launch his own Social Media Platform

In a recent interview on Fox News, former US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor, Jason Miller revealed that the ex-commander in chief will unveil his own social media platform.

BREAKING: Trump Senior Adviser @JasonMillerinDC says President Trump will likely return to social media in 2-3 months on his own social media platform that will “completely redefine the game” pic.twitter.com/IZCT6ryqFw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2021

Miller told the “Media Buzz” that Trump will return to the online space in 2-3 months, and will launch a new social media platform that he said will attract tens of millions of people to it.” I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform,” Miller stated. “This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media.”

“It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform,” he added.

Although Miller wouldn’t disclose the details of the new social media platform he did say that that Trump has been holding “a lot of high-powered meetings” at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort and “numerous companies” are interested in helping to get it off the ground.

Trump was banned from social media sites Facebook and Twitter.