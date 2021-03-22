Passover: Israel’s drinking water will be coming from Wells, Not Sea of Galilee

Most of Israel’s drinking water is sourced from the Sea of Galilee. There’s just one problem; it probably contains chameitz (unleavened bread). This can come from fishermen or even from anyone who throws bread into the lake to feed the fish.

If that’s the case, the water is not kosher for consumption on Passover. And just to make sure, Israel’s Water Authority is sourcing Israel’s drinking water from underground wells where there is no fear of being ‘contaminated’ with unleavened bread reports Maariv.

The request was made by Knesset member Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) who said: “A large community refuses to use water on Passover that is sourced from the Sea of Galilee via the main pipeline because it is exposed to chameitz. The solution is to replace it with well-water.”

This development could lead to a rise in the water level of the Sea of Galilee over the holiday.