Mar 22, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Passover: Israel’s drinking water will be coming from Wells, Not Sea of Galilee

by | Mar 22, 2021 | Biblical News

Yitzchak dug anew the wells which had been dug in the days of his father Avraham and which the Philistines had stopped up after Avraham‘s death Genesis 26:18 (The Israel BibleTM)

An entrance to the ancient water reservoir discovered in Rosh Ha'ayin. (Assaf Peretz, IAA)

LinkedInWhatsApp

Most of Israel’s drinking water is sourced from the Sea of Galilee. There’s just one problem; it probably contains chameitz (unleavened bread). This can come from fishermen or even from anyone who throws bread into the lake to feed the fish.

If that’s the case, the water is not kosher for consumption on Passover. And just to make sure, Israel’s Water Authority is sourcing Israel’s drinking water from underground wells where there is no fear of being ‘contaminated’ with unleavened bread reports Maariv.

The request was made by Knesset member Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) who said: “A large community refuses to use water on Passover that is sourced from the Sea of Galilee via the main pipeline because it is exposed to chameitz. The solution is to replace it with well-water.”

This development could lead to a rise in the water level of the Sea of Galilee over the holiday.

 

LinkedInWhatsApp