More Americans want to Apply pressure to Israel, Gallup poll reveals

Democratic nominee Joe Biden made an abbreviated campaign visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, hours after he tested negative for the coronavirus in two separate tests (Shutterstock)

Americans continue to favor Israel over the Palestinians, yet their support for the Palestinian Authority (PA) has increased to 30 percent, according to a Gallup annual World Affairs poll published on Friday.

Favorability of Israel remains high, at 75 percent, the poll revealed.

The poll also indicated that since 2018, the percentage of Americans wanting more pressure placed on the Palestinians to resolve their conflict with Israel has dropped from 50 percent to 44 percent, while that of Americans wanting more pressure exerted on the Israel has increased from 27 percent to 34 percent.

Gallup says that this is the highest level of demand for pressuring Israel since 2007. Over the same period, the percentage in favor of the U.S. putting more pressure on both parties, or on neither, has declined from 21 percent to 14 percent.

The majority of those favoring pressure on Israel are Democrats, while 17 percent of Republicans and 31 percent of independents favor doing so.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 3 to 18.