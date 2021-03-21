Biden Urged to extradite Jerusalem terrorist from Jordan

Democratic nominee Joe Biden made an abbreviated campaign visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, hours after he tested negative for the coronavirus in two separate tests (Shutterstock)

Frimet and Arnold Roth, whose 15-year-old daughter Malki, a U.S. national, was murdered in August 2001 in the Sbarro pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem, published a new video this week calling on the Biden administration to pressure the Kingdom of Jordan to extradite Ahlam Ahmad Tamimi—the Hamas terrorist who orchestrated the bombing—so that she can stand trial in a U.S. federal court.

The release of the video came out four years to the date since the United States announced terrorism charges against Tamimi for carrying out the attack through the use of a “weapon of mass destruction” against an American citizen outside U.S. soil resulting in death. Another American murdered in the attack, was Shoshana Yehudit Greenbaum, 31, an American tourist from New Jersey, who was five months pregnant at the time.

A total of 14 other people, including six children besides Malki Roth, lost their lives in the bombing attack, while more than 120 were wounded.

Tamimi was arrested a few weeks after the massacre and sentenced to 16 terms of life imprisonment in an Israeli court. She was later freed to Jordan as part of a 2011 prisoner exchange by Israel in an agreement with Hamas that led to the release of Israel Defense Forces Sgt. Gilad Shalit.

Tamimi is currently on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorist List,” making her the second female fugitive to ever earn that status. In addition, the State Department’s Rewards for Justice Program announced a $5 million reward for “information leading to Tamimi’s arrest of conviction for her role in the attack.”