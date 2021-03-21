Iran Unveils “Missile City” of IRGC Navy, Showcases Various Anti-Ship Missiles, Drones, Naval Mines

IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony marking the unveiling of an IRGC Navy “Missile City,” introducing the various weapons added to the IRGC navy arsenal. The unveiling was aired on Channel 1 (Iran) on March 15, 2021.

He said that the IRGC has UAVs, land-based anti-ship missiles, anti-ship missiles, sea mines, and various types of naval systems for electronic warfare, intelligence, naval mine warfare, and weapons that cannot be unveiled. IRGC Navy Commander General Alireza Tangsiri said that the IRGC no longer needs to transport the shore missiles to the beach, because they can be launched behind hills and can be launched on the move. He added that the missiles can change their target after they have been launched. The reporter said that the capabilities of these systems and equipment in the battlefield will give the IRGC strategic advantages.