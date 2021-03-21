ZAKA dives into helping Israel clean up their Massive Tar Spill

What’s being called the greatest ecological disaster Israel has ever seen, a major tar spill off the Meditteranean coast last month has been plaguing Israel’s beaches. ZAKA, an international humanitarian organization, who usually deals with collecting body parts, is now helping the effort by diving where no man has dived before.

Together with the Environmental Protection Authority, ZAKA has begun a joint mission to survey soil off the coast of Israel’s northern shores to locate tar deposits.

Haim Otmezgin, commander of the special units at the ZAKA said: “In the mission, the unit’s divers plan to scan hundreds of meters of land deep in the sea where rock reefs are located that can accumulate tar deposits from environmental pollutants, using underwater photography technologies available to the unit.”