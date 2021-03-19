REPORT: Internal Memo Reveals Biden Plans to Push Two-State Solution This Month

US Vice President Joe Biden meets with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 09, 2016. (Photo: FLASH90)

An internal memo revealed that the Biden administration plans to coerce Israel into creating a “Palestinian” state inside Israel’s borders.

On Wednesday, The National, an Abu Dhabi-based news source, reported on a four-page memo titled “The US Palestinian Reset and the Path Forward.” The memo was reportedly raised to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on March 1, by acting assistant secretary of state for near eastern Affairs Joey Hood. The memo was drafted by deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian affairs Hady Amr and his team.

According to the report, the Biden plan includes $15 million in Covid-19 assistance for the “Palestinians.”

“As we reset US relations with the Palestinians, the Palestinian body politic is at an inflection point as it moves towards its first elections in 15 years,” it says. “At the same time, we [the US] suffer from a lack of connective tissue following the 2018 closure of the PLO office in Washington and refusal of Palestinian Authority leadership to directly engage with our embassy to Israel,” the memo says.

The PLO Mission in Washington DC was closed in 2018 after the Palestinian Authority violated US law by bringing criminal charges against Israel in the International Criminal Court. The US Embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after Donald Trump allowed the Jerusalem Embassy Act, which became US law in 1995, to finally be enforced.

The memo defines the US vision on the issue as one “to advance freedom, security, and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians in the immediate term which is important in its own right, but also as means to advance the prospects of a negotiated two-state solution…based on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed land swaps and agreements on security and refugees”

The two-state solution is a misnomer used to describe the plan to create an Arab state inside Israel’s borders that is ethnically cleansed of Jews with its capital in an ethnically cleansed Jerusalem, as per the pre-1967 political reality. This reality changed after Israel emerged victorious from the defensive 1967 Six-Day War, removing the illegal Jordanian occupation from Judea and Samaria and uniting Jerusalem.

The plan grants refugee status to descendants of Arabs who lived in Israel ad infinitum without recognizing the rights of Jewish refugees that were displaced at the same time..

The new US team will “take a two-fold approach of maintaining and ideally improving the US relationship with Israel by deepening its integration into the region while resetting the US relationship with the Palestinian people and leadership,” the memo said.

Mr. Amr held “listening sessions with key counterparts at Israel’s [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] and Defence on the US-Israeli-Palestinian relationship”, making the surprising claim that “they welcomed the restart of US-Palestinian relations”.

“State and USAID are working towards a restart of US assistance to the Palestinians in late March or early April,” the memo says.

“We are planning a full range of economic, security and humanitarian assistance programmes, including through UN Relief and World Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Prior to the fuller launch, we plan to announce $15 million in Covid-related humanitarian assistance,” it says.

The memo discusses “rolling back certain steps by the prior administration that bring into question our commitment or pose real barriers to a two-state solution, such as country of origin labeling.”

This was a reference to a last-minute policy change Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requiring all US exports from Judea, Samaria and the Golan to be labeled as having been “made in Israel. The previous policy established in 1995 were explicitoly racist, exclusively targeting Jewish-owned businesses.

The memo also called for opening a US mission in Judea and Samarian to signal a commitment to the two-state solution. This may be an attempt to dilute the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The memo also discussed the recent announcement by the PA that they will be holding elections in the near future.

“The last Palestinian elections were held 15 years ago, and half of the young population has never had a chance to vote. But the implications of an election remain uncertain: the collapse of a power-sharing agreement after the prior elections led to the Hamas takeover of Gaza,” it says. The memo also explained that the elections would be used to establish a Palestinian claim over Jerusalem by encouraging “an Israeli agreement to allow Palestinian voting once again in Jerusalem”. The memo also suggested the continued enforcement of the Taylor Force Act which mandates economic sanctions by withholding US aid from entities that give economic support to terrorism. The memo suggested obtaining “a Palestinian commitment to end payments to individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism”. The memo suggested that it would be advantageous to convince the PA to refrain from perpetrating humanitarian offenses against its own people. “This includes strengthening civil society, media watchdogs and other elements of the fourth estate, such as emphasising to the [Palestinian Authority] the need to protect civil society through the reductions of arrests of bloggers and dissidents.”