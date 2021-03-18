The Roots of Christianity aren’t Pagan, but it has Pagan Influence says Protestant Bible Scholar

Contrarian Christian scholar John Enarson speaks with Israel365 News‘ Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz about whether or not Christianity has pagan roots.

Although Enarson holds that Christianity was originated from monotheistic Jews in Jerusalem he adds that although the religion doesn’t have pagan roots, it does feature “pagan influence.”

Enarson explains that much of the pagan influence began during the destruction of the Second Temple when the gentile followers of Jesus didn’t see it in their interest to side with the Jewish people. Enarson calls that defection “the beginning of replacement theology.”

“Christianity did defeat the gods of Rome” he adds as they refused to sacrifice to the Roman deities. However, Enarson also adds that the holiday of Christmas originated from the pagan holiday of Saturnalia. According to the scholar, Saturnalia was adopted by the church for political reasons and was promoted to observe the holiday in a Christian context.

Regarding the different denominations of Christianity, Enarson weighs in saying that “as far as I’m aware the Latin American style of catholicism is probably the most hardcore pagan version of Christianity that I’m aware of.”