US Evangelicals go behind the scenes in their Secret Mission inside ‘Palestinian’ Villages

Josh and Luke Waller, American Evangelical Christians currently volunteering in Israel on the Hayovel project, went undercover on a secret mission to expose anti-Israel propaganda regarding the Arab population in Judea and Samaria.

The initiative came from a commenter who challenged them to prove their assertion that most of the Palestinian homes were indeed empty.

The initial goal was to show that the Arabs were building in Area C after left-wing NGO Peace Now claimed that they were illegally building because they needed shelter. But the empty homes that the Wallers discovered proved this to be a false claim.

Additionally, the two brothers exposed the lie that the Arabs in Judea and Samaria are poor by featuring towering mansions throughout the villages in the video.