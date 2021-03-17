On Date Israelites chose Pascal lambs, Israelis will choose Leaders: Is it a Hidden Message of Redemption?

A Torah teacher in Israel recently noticed an interesting pattern. The Hebrew dates of the past two Israeli elections and the one coming up on March 23 are all connected to geula (redemption). Leah Aharoni, founder at loveyour.biz business coaching and Israel-based women’s Torah teacher posted the pattern on her Facebook Timeline.



She shared that Israel held an election on Sept 17, 2019, which corresponds to Elul 17-18 in the Hebrew calendar. Exactly 321 years earlier, on 18 Elul 5458, (August 25, 1698), the Chassidic master known as the Ba’al Shem Tov was born in Ukraine.



There is a famous story told about the Ba’al Shem Tov. On Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) 5507 (1746), the Ba’al Shem Tov was in such a deep state of meditation and connection to the heavens that his soul ascended and he merited to have a conversation with the future Moshiach (Messiah).



He asked the Redeemer, “Master, when will you come?”



And the Redeemer answered, “When your wellsprings shall spread to the outside.”



The wellsprings of the Ba’al Shem Tov are the deepest, inner teachings of Torah known as kabbalah and chassidut. In simple terms, the story reveals that the Ba’al Shem Tov was told that Moshiach will come when his kabbalistic and chassidic Torah teachings will be studied all over the world.

This is what Aharoni referred to when she said that the Ba’al Shem Tov’s “entire Torah is a pathway to geula.”

The next election was held on March 2, 2020, which corresponds to Adar 6-7 in the Hebrew calendar. Adar 7 is both the birthday and the anniversary of the death of Moshe Rabbeinu (Moses, our teacher). Moses lived exactly 120 years, to the day.



The connection between Moses and redemption couldn’t be more clear, since it was Moses himself who led the newly freed Israelite slaves out of Egyptian bondage, a prototypical redemption we celebrate each year on the upcoming holiday of Passover.

The Hebrew date of the upcoming March 23 election is Nissan 10-11. The 10th day of Nissan is the day that God commanded the Israelites to choose a lamb, which was a god to the Egyptian people.

Speak to the whole community of Yisrael and say that on the tenth of this month each of them shall take a lamb to a family, a lamb to a household. Exodus 12:3

In the Oral Torah, it is explained that the Israelites were commanded to tie the lambs to their bedposts in preparation for when they would sacrifice and eat the lambs five days later. The date of the massive slaughter and consumption of the Egyptian lamb gods was Nissan 15, which is the first night of Passover.

In the comments section of Aharoni’s post, Lieba Kamenetsky made another geula connection with the Hebrew date of the upcoming election. Kamenetsky noted that the polls for the upcoming election will close on Nissan 11, which is the birthday of the Lubavitcher Rebbe. The Rebbe, who passed away in 1994, spoke to his followers constantly about geula and about the importance of anticipating the imminent arrival of Moshiach.



Aharoni told Israel365 News how she began to notice the pattern. “In 2019, I held a retreat for women on the birthday of the Ba’al Shem Tov, and it coincided with the elections, which was perfect timing. This time, I am planning a learning day marathon for Election Day on the issues of achdus (unity) and geula and when I looked at the calendar I saw the [Hebrew] date. Then I went back to check the 2020 date and saw that [connection].”

Asked to share her reflections on this pattern of geula-related dates of the last three Israeli elections, Aharoni said, “I think we [put] way too much emphasis on politics and give it too much power. We see our lives being shaped by politics and politicians and elections.



“On the 10th of Nissan, we were told to take the lamb and tie it to the bed, which is a sign of disdain for the lamb, which was the deity of Egypt.”



Aharoni hinted that people ought to look at something other than election results for guidance.

“My hunch is that these elections are not going to give us any answers that we did not have in the previous elections,” she said. “It looks to me like, maybe after this fourth election, we Israelis will finally understand that it’s not the politicians who are deciding our lives and it’s not the politicians we should be putting our trust in and it’s not politicians we should be giving power to.



“We should really look higher and expect HaKadosh Baruch Hu (God) to provide the answers by sending us geula,” she concluded.