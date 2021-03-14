Freak “Biblical Sandstorm” Turns Skies over Saudi Arabia Blood Red [Watch]

A massive sandstorm described by some media as a “Biblical Event” engulfed northern Saudi Arabia including Mecca and Medina, the two holiest cities in Islam, and Riyadh, the kingdom’s capital. Though sandstorms, even large ones, are not uncommon in Saudi Arabia, residents were shocked when the storm turned the air around them into darkness tinted red. Not only was the phenomenon ominous, but it was also dangerous for drivers and air traffic.

The strong dust storm is fueled by northwesterly winds of more than 44 mph, causing dust to reduce visibility to less than 164 feet.

In a previous interview, Rabbi Pinchas Winston, an end-of-days expert, believes that as times go on, such events indicating divine intervention in mundane events will become more prevalent.

“In the later stages of the geula (redemption) the mixture of miracle and nature will increase to the point where it will become so clear it will be undeniable,” Rabbi Winston said. “You can’t conclusively say anything is hashgacha pratit (divine intervention). But the people who are prepared to look at the big picture will be able to connect the dots in a way that makes more sense than trying to explain everything in strictly natural terms.”