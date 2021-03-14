Report: Interpol drops warrant for Sbarro pizzeria bomber Ahlam Tamimi

Following a March 20, 2017 decision by an Amman court to reject a U.S. request for her extradition, Palestinian-Jordanian Hamas terrorist Ahlam Tamimi gave an interview on March 22, 2017 to the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood mouthpiece Al-Sabil. (MEMRI)

According to reports, Interpol has dropped an international arrest warrant for the Jordanian terrorist who was behind the 2001 Sbarro pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem that killed 15 people.

In a recent letter that was published in Arabic-language media, Interpol stated that Tamimi was no longer “subject to an Interpol notice,” without elaborating any further. Tamimi also seemed to have been taken off of the most wanted list on Interpol’s site.

Tamimi has been dwelling in Jordan following her release from an Israeli prison as part of a larger prisoner exchange.

Advocates for the rights of terror victims have tried for many years to fight for her extradition to the US for her role in the murder of two American citizens in one of the most gruesome suicide attacks during the Second Intifada: the suicide bombing in the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem on August 9, 2001.

Fifteen victims, including seven children and a pregnant woman — were killed in the attack. An additional 130 people were injured. One victim, Chana Nachenberg, is hospitalized and in a vegetative state to this day.

Tamimi’s husband Nizar, also an Arab terrorist convicted of killing an Israeli student, confirmed the cancellation of the Interpol warrant.

“After a legal battle that lasted for a year and a half, the defense for freed prisoner Ahlam Al-Tamimi achieved the erasure of the red notice issued against her by the Interpol,” Nizar Tamimi wrote on social media. “With this legal victory, her name was removed from the wanted list of Interpol, praise be to God.”

“Our struggle will continue until her file is completely closed, and we will meet after our prolonged separation and enjoy the free, stable life for which we have yearned,” Nizar added, who was deported to Qatar in 2020.

Although Ahlam Tamimi was convicted by Israel and sentenced to 16 life terms for organizing the bombing, and despite the fact that the judge ordered that she never be freed, she was eventually released from prison, along with over 1,000 other terrorists, in the 2011 prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas that freed Israeli POW Gilad Shalit.

As a Jordanian citizen, Ahlam was deported from Israel to Jordan. Upon crossing the border, she was received with a hero’s welcome. She also became a popular television personality, bragging about her role in the notorious Jerusalem bombing.

US citizen Arnold Roth’s 15-year-old daughter Malki was killed in the Sbarro attack. Roth has lobbied Washington for years to pressure Jordan to extradite Tamimi under the terms of a Jordan-US bilateral agreement. (Malki was among the victims with a dual Israeli-American citizenship.) In 2017, she was indicted in US federal court. A $5 million bounty was placed on her head by the FBI.