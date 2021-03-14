Panelists Mock Each Other in Heated Debate on Iran-Gulf Tensions

Tehran-based Lebanese journalist Hakam Amhaz said that if Iran is attacked or its national security harmed, all the military sites in the area will be in Iran’s target bank, saying: “disasters will happen.”

He made these remarks on a show that aired on Russia Today on March 3, 2021. Bahraini researcher Abdulla Aljunaid burst into laughter upon hearing these threats, Amhaz responded: “We shall see who will have the last laugh.” He added that the Gulf countries have made an alliance with the “American Satan” and left the “Arab framework,” therefore they must: “Watch out.”Aljunaid said that Iran will not be able to stop the Gulf countries from striking deep inside Iran and beyond Tehran. He added that the battle of Dhi Qar, between the Arabs and Persians that took place before Islam, would be repeated, but this time it would take place on Persian soil. Amhaz started laughing as he heard this.