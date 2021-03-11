Will Christians be bringing sacrifices in the Third Temple? Part 2

Following the popularity of Tuesday’s interview with Christian theologian John Enarson about whether Christians will be bringing sacrifices in the Third Temple, Israel365 News decided to entertain a sequel.

In the second part of the interview, Enarson gets into the opposition Jesus faced from the Sadducees. He says that Jesus’ brother, James “was in the Temple all the time.” Enarson explains that James was killed by the Sadducees for not denouncing Jesus as the Messiah which was seen as excessive by the Pharisees . who were considered more “dovish” he explains.

Enarson adds that Jerusalem was the center of the Christian faith but after Rome sacked the holy city, the focus was redirected to Rome.

Enarson also discusses the riot in the Temple during the Festival of Weeks explaining that Paul was well-known for inviting gentiles into the Temple to worship the God of Israel. But people misunderstood his gesture assuming that Paul brought his gentile Greek friends beyond the point of entrance for gentiles, which was punishable by death.

Enarson asserts that Paul respected the rules and that the riot that ensued was a misunderstanding. He adds that it is important for Christians to understand that “Paul did not bring a Greek person beyond the court of the nations that was a false rumor.”

“The sacrifices and the temple are the stronghold of the last stronghold of replacement theology” Enarson explains. He also goes into the true meaning of replacement theology which Enarson outright rejects.