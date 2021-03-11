PA: Jews are “defiling Jerusalem,” “invading the Al-Aqsa Mosque” when they visit the Temple Mount

Did you know Jews are constantly “invading” and “defiling” the Al-Aqsa Mosque?

At least that’s what the Palestinian Authority leaders want Palestinians to believe is happening when Jews visit the Temple Mount. In a broadcast on official PA TV, PA shows footage of Jews at the Temple Mount while text on the screen warns viewers:

“The occupation’s forces and its settlers invade the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem will not be defiled” [Official PA TV, Feb. 19, 2021 and Jan. 26, 2020]

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed this antisemitic broadcast previously, as well as similar expressions, claiming that hordes of Jews are “invading” and “defiling” Muslim and Christian holy sites. This song broadcast on the official PA radio is such an example:

“Where is the Arab army, where? …

Haifa, Ramallah, Gaza, and occupied Jerusalem call to you

Jaffa, Ramle, Acre, and occupied Jerusalem call to you…

The Zionist has defiled their mosques and churches, and trampled our sanctity.” [Official PA radio station The Voice of Palestine, Dec. 19, 2018]

The PA and its leaders misrepresent all of the Temple Mount as an integral part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Therefore, they vilify any presence of Jews on the mount as an “invasion.” It should be noted that Jews who visit the Temple Mount only enter some sections of the open areas, and do not enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque or the Dome of the Rock. Israeli police ban Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount because of threats of violence by Palestinians.