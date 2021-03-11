Historic: Netanyahu set to Meet Saudi Crown Prince as Ripple effects of Trump’s Peacemaking continue

Former US president Donald Trump’s diplomacy is still making history even though he’s no longer in office.

Thanks to the Trump-initiated Abraham Accords, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MOS) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could meet in the UAE on Thursday, the Jpost reports.

“MBS is ready to meet Bibi,” the source stated. He confirmed that discussions are ongoing between the three countries to plan the meeting.

Saudi Arabia and Israel have no diplomatic relations. However, ties between the two middle eastern nations have been thawing, especially in light of their shared foe, Iran. According to unconfirmed reports, Netanyahu and MBS met in November of last year in the Saudi town of Neom. On Tuesday, Netanyahu was asked if he planned on meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince. He responded quipping: “What’s it like to ask questions you know you won’t get an answer to?” Netanyahu intends on flying to the UAE on Thursday, for the first time since Jerusalem’s normalization agreement with the Gulf State. The Israeli premier is set to meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, just over a half year following the announcement of the Abraham Accords for peace and normalization between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi. The meeting is scheduled more than a week before Israel’s March 23 general election. Reports that officials in the UAE were hesitant to host Netanyahu at a date that would be viewed as politically sensitive.

Diplomacy isn’t Trump’s only policy whose ripple effects are still being enjoyed by Israel. Earlier this week, Israel365 News reported how an unprecedented number of herding posts have popped up in Judea and Samaria during the former president’s tenure.