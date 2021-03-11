Israel denies Jordanian Prince Entrance to Temple Mount

The heir to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah, cancelled his planned visit on Wednesday to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem where he intended to pray at the holy site. The cancellation was made at the last minute reports Ynet.

In anticipation of his planned visit, arrangements were made and certain streets were even closed off for his convoy. Two buses from Hussein’s entourage already arrived in Jerusalem at 3:00 PM but due to the cancellation, were sent back to Jordan.

The prince was supposed to arrive in Israel via the Allenby Bridge. Aside from his visit to the Temple Mount, he was not scheduled to meet with any Israeli officials. The reason for his cancellation is still unclear but appears to have something to do with the joint security detail coordination.

Israel365 News reported that on Thursday, the Temple Mount will be closed to Jews due to the Muslim holiday of Lailat al Miraj and will not reopen to Jews until Sunday morning.