Education Ministry Files Incitement Complaint against East-Jerusalem School

The Education Ministry’s enforcement division filed a police complaint against an East-Jerusalem elementary school for inciting violence, Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday.

The complaint was submitted after the Lach Jerusalem organization revealed that the “Elementary School for Refugees,” which is operated and funded by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, recently held a “Palestinian Shahid Day” lauding terrorists.

The students were asked to prepare memorial presentations for the “shahids,” in which the students featured photos from the funeral processions of terrorists and songs glorifying their actions.

A presentation by one of the fifth-graders surveyed the development of martyrdom dating back from Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, the terrorist for whom Hamas’ military wing and the Qassam rocket is named, to PLO head Yasser Arafat. The presentation also glorified the “shahid” Baha Aliyan, who murdered three Israelis in Jerusalem in 2015.

“We will not permit an educational institution to incite against Israel and to encourage violence,” said Education Minister Yoav Gallant. “I will make sure that such institutions are held accountable by the law, even if they are not under the purview of the Education Ministry.”

Maor Zemach, head of the Lach Yerushalayim group, welcomed the decision and called on the Education Minister to “implement a supervising mechanism that will oversee the curriculum of all schools in East Jerusalem. It is inconceivable that in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, there are students commemorating terrorists.”

Matan Peleg, CEO of the Zionist group Im Tirtzu that has been a leading advocate against anti-Zionism in schools, welcomed the move and called on the police to press forward with the investigation.

“East Jerusalem is an inseparable part of the State of Israel and is not some foreign territory that Israel has no control over. The time has come to issue a ‘red card’ to the activities of the Waqf and all the other foreign anti-Zionist actors operating in Jerusalem.”