Should Christians believe in Animal Sacrifices in the Temple?

Israel365 News interviewed Christian theologian John Enarson about whether the Christians will be bringing sacrifices in the Third Temple.

In the discussion, Enarson lays out how how Christians view the idea of sacrifices and how they relate to Jesus. Dispelling myths among Jews that Christians believe in human sacrifices, Enarson goes into the origins of Christianity and how Paul’s message to gentiles was misunderstood. He adds how Paul himself believed in sacrifices.

Enarson also reveals that Paul brought forth and paid for many offerings including “15 sheep of various kinds, five baskets of unleavened bread, five loaves with oil, five wafers with oil, plus the appropriate grain offerings and wine libations.”

He adds that five of them were sin offerings. Enarson also explains how this story is among the most widely misinterpreted by Christian replacement theologists and goes on to debunk the notion that Paul was deceptive about his religious affiliations. He adds how Jesus himself had no issue with animal sacrifices in the Temple.