Growing number of Saudis Declare Jerusalem Israel’s capital, 3rd Temple construction

The Trump initiated Abraham Accords is still enjoying ripple effects to this day. A group of people from Saudi Arabia, a country which has yet to normalize relations with Israel and who has traditionally been the biggest backers of the PLO, are tweeting support for Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people and other pro-Israel and pro-peace messages using the hashtag “#قبلة_اليهود_لاتعني_لنا”, which translated from Arabic into: “The Jewish aspirations has nothing to do with us” reports Israellycool.

Some Saudis went so far as to call for the third Jewish Temple to be built!

Dear brothers and sisters, join the Saudi hashtag “قبلة_اليهود_لاتعني_لنا#”. This recent Saudi twitter movement believes that there is no importance of the temple mount to Muslims, and the waiting for the [Jewish] third temple.

A new era, one of peace🕊️💙#قبلة_اليهود_لاتعني_لنا pic.twitter.com/6iY2hxpshD — אבתיסאם 🇮🇱🕊️💙🇲🇦 إبتسام Ibtissam Zeğiga (@IbtissamZegiga) March 4, 2021

Trolling Muslim extremism isn’t exclusive to Jews anymore:

Hey look! It’s the eternal capital of the Jewish people!#قبلة_اليهود_لاتعني_لنا https://t.co/tu7nsTolsk — Khalid Faisal Khalid Alakoor Al-Hudhayli Albogami (@fkjms73) March 7, 2021

Israel365 News initially reported on the phenomenon after many of the comments noted that the Temple Mount has, in fact, no significance to Islam, a claim that is becoming more prominent in Saudi Arabian social discourse.