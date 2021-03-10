Mar 10, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Growing number of Saudis Declare Jerusalem Israel’s capital, 3rd Temple construction

by | Mar 10, 2021 | Biblical News

In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel BibleTM)

LinkedInWhatsApp

The Trump initiated Abraham Accords is still enjoying ripple effects to this day. A group of people from Saudi Arabia, a country which has yet to normalize relations with Israel and who has traditionally been the biggest backers of the PLO, are tweeting support for Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people and other pro-Israel and pro-peace messages using the hashtag “#قبلة_اليهود_لاتعني_لنا”, which translated from Arabic into: “The Jewish aspirations has nothing to do with us” reports Israellycool. 

Some Saudis went so far as to call for the third Jewish Temple to be built!

 

Trolling Muslim extremism isn’t exclusive to Jews anymore:

Israel365 News initially reported on the phenomenon after many of the comments noted that the Temple Mount has, in fact, no significance to Islam, a claim that is becoming more prominent in Saudi Arabian social discourse

 

LinkedInWhatsApp