Are today’s ‘Palestinians’ actually Jewish? This Researcher says they are

In Monday’s episode, Israel365 News speaks with Tzvi Misinai regarding his claim that the vast majority of ‘Palestinians’ are actually Jewish.

Misinai explains that he initially heard about the phenomenon from his father as well as Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion.

But upon genetic testing, Misinai realized that over 80% of the genetic makeup of today’s ‘Palestinians’ show an Ashkenazi Jewish connection, even closer than that of Arabs from Saudi Arabia.

He even claims that the Saudi royal family is Jewish and that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas is not only Jewish, but the descendant of a rabbi.

He also opines that Christian Arabs in the Galilee boast the “purest Jewish blood on earth.”

Misinai goes so far to say that the the head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, also comes from Jewish descent. He relates evidence of the fact that his daughter was named ‘Sarah’ after her grandmother. This is telling since Muslims don’t call their daughter ‘Sarah’ since she was the one who compelled Abraham to evict Hagar, Ishmael’s mother.

Calling the Palestinians the “victims of lies of Haj Amin Al Husseini,” Misinai has been working for over ten years to make Arabs in Israel aware of their unexpected history.