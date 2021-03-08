Samaria: Two Attempted Terrorist Stabbing attacks in 24 Hours

On Sunday an Arab terrorist tried to stab an IDF soldier during an operation in Tubas, an Arab village near Shechem (Nablus). The soldier was lightly injured. The attacker was shot in the leg by the IDF and is listed in moderate condition. Below is an image of the weapon that was used.

Less than 24 hours later on Monday, a female Arab terrorist broke into the Sdot Efrayim farm in the Benjamin region and tried to stab the wife of the ranch’s owner.