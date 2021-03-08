Mar 08, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Samaria: Two Attempted Terrorist Stabbing attacks in 24 Hours

by | Mar 8, 2021 | Terror Watch

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

knife used by terrorist (courtesy: Police Spokesperson)

On Sunday an Arab terrorist tried to stab an IDF soldier during an operation in Tubas, an Arab village near Shechem (Nablus). The soldier was lightly injured. The attacker was shot in the leg by the IDF and is listed in moderate condition. Below is an image of the weapon that was used.

Less than 24 hours later on Monday, a female Arab terrorist broke into the Sdot Efrayim farm in the Benjamin region and tried to stab the wife of the ranch’s owner.
Fortunately, alert residents apprehended the terrorist before she could inflict any harm.

