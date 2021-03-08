These Christians are harvesting the land of Israel

In this episode, Israel365 News interviews Tommy Waller, head of the Hayovel organization who brings Christian volunteers from America to work the land of Israel and harvest its fruits.

Waller discusses his latest program where he sits down and talks with the Jewish people about their customs and faith. He also discusses the misunderstandings that Christians have with the Jewish faith.

Waller adds that the reason he launched his program is as he says: “nations we need to be pressing in because when those when that time comes and we’re making pilgrimage to Jerusalem whether it’s once a year or three times a year whatever. That time period where we’re required to show up in Jerusalem to pray at the house of prayer for all nations.”

The two discuss if Christians will play a role in the third Temple. This is an episode you don’t want to miss.