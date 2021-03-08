Fatah Vows “Our Souls are Presents for Palestine” – in Video Collage of Men Carrying Assault Rifles

Fatah at rally with weapons: All of Israel is “Palestine” Fatah is “leading the national battle of liberation” – with kids bearing rifles and man firing RPG

Abbas’ Fatah Movement regularly reminds Palestinians that it has not put down its weapons, reveres the rifle, and is committed to destroying Israel. In numerous statements, Fatah officials have expressed their pride in terror attacks and murders of Israelis, as exposed by Palestinian Media Watch.

Three videos posted recently by Fatah on different Facebook pages are examples of such promotion of violence. Photos of youth and adults marching with assault rifles are mixed with images of Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas while speakers refer to all of Israel as “Palestine” and promise Martyrdom for “Palestine”:

Fatah vows Martyrdom for “Palestine”: “Our souls are presents for Palestine”

Fatah narrator: “Oh Fatah! Your children have gathered today, embrace them firmly…

Be a solid arm for Palestine emitting a revolutionary fire!

Fatah’s victories in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will not be finite victories. For the sake of Yasser [Arafat], we all belong to Fatah, and our souls are presents for Palestine.” Posted text on Facebook page: “Fatah will triumph, Allah willing” [Facebook page of the Fatah Movement – Hebron Branch, Feb. 15, 2021]

Posted text on Facebook page: “Long live Fatah, the magnificent women of Fatah, and the Fatah members. Fatah is the guardian of the national project” Lyrics: “I confront any provoker who approaches Jerusalem to attack” Narrator: “Whenever Palestine called for its children, Fatah’s cavalry responded with great joy… Palestine is one land – the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the 1948 [lands] (i.e., Israel)… And the proof of that is that the West Bank has a scar from the pain of the Gaza Strip.” Lyrics:“Palestine is Acre (i.e., Israeli city) and Gaza, from your [Mediterranean] Sea to the Negev (i.e., Israel) and the valleys” [Facebook page of the Fatah Movement – Hebron Branch, Jan. 16, 2021]

In a third video, posted by Fatah’s Commission of Information and Culture, Abbas’ movement shows old footage of youth and adults marching with rifles and a man firing an RPG, while text on the screen connects the images to Fatah “leading the national battle of liberation”:

Text on screen: “The Fatah Movement is leading the national battle of liberation because the battle of the national project is only led by its owners

Because Fatah is the endless wellspring of the revolution

Because the Fatah leaders were the first self-sacrificing fighters of this revolution

His Honor, our President Abbas is leading the battle of liberation in all ways, armed with citizens whom the occupation’s power is not dissuading from standing firm and immortalizing our identity on our Palestinian lands, and we will stand firm and resist until the end, because we have the right, and the right is not lost as long as its owners stand behind it

The Commission of Information and Culture – Southern Branches” Posted text: “Fatah – the endless wellspring of the revolution

[Fatah] Commission of Information and Culture” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Feb. 26, 2021]

Surely, Fatah’s cultivation of these extreme messages is an indication of the movement’s intention to continue using terror in the future.