Muslim tries to get Jews to say ‘Free Palestine’, Fails Miserably

Abdullah aka Dulla Mulla is a Yemenite “comedian” is known for his Arab-related pranks. Mulla boasts an impressive social media following with 291.5K TikTok followers, 290K Instagram followers, and 26.9K YouTube subscribers.

But that could all change following his latest prank that pathetically backfired. Mulla entered a Kosher grocery store asking the store’s Jewish patrons to read the words ‘Free Palestine’ from his smartphone. But not a single customer fell for his prank. After harassing several shoppers, the store’s employees approached him.

Standing outside was one customer who Mulla asked to read ‘Free Palestine’, gave an unexpected response saying “there is no Palestine.” A seemingly flustered Mulla responded by speaking in Arabic.